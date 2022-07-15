Wells Fargo 2Q profit falls, even as interest rates climb

The San Francisco bank earned $3.1 billion in the period, or 74 cents per share, coming up short of the 80 cents per share forecast by analysts surveyed by data provider FactSet. Sales were $17 billion, also below the $17.5 billion Wall Street projected. The bank had sales of $20.3 billion and earnings per share of $1.38 in the same period a year ago.

Interest income jumped 16% to $10.2 billion from $8.8 billion in last year's second quarter, but the bank said that its non-interest income — which comes from venture capital, investment banking, mortgage banking and broker advisory — declined by 40%.