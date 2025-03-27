Wells becomes 1st catcher to hit leadoff homer on opening day and Yankees beat Brewers 4-2

Nation & World News
New York Yankees' Austin Wells celebrates his solo home run in the dugout during the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

38 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Wells became the first catcher to hit a leadoff homer on opening day, Anthony Volpe also went deep and the New York Yankees began their AL pennant defense by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday.

Carlos Rodón (1-0), starting because of ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending elbow injury, allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Rodón got 13 swing and misses, including nine on sliders.

Devin Williams, an All-Star closer acquired from Milwaukee in December, loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth on two hits and a walk. He gave up Brice Turang's sacrifice fly, then struck out Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich for the save.

Chourio fanned five times, two more than his previous high.

Wells put the Yankees ahead when he sent a 2-0 fastball into the right-field short porch against Freddy Peralta (0-1) — it would not have been out of any other big league ballpark.

Volpe homered in the second, Aaron Judge added an RBI single off third base in the seventh and Cody Bellinger followed with a sacrifice fly that made it 4-1 in his Yankees debut.

Vinny Capra hit his first big league homer in the third for Milwaukee.

New York's lineup included just four starters from World Series Game 5: Judge, Wells, Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cole appeared for pregame introductions, his right arm in a sling following Tommy John surgery on March 11.

A moment of silence was held for Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, who died Friday.

Milwaukee wore a patch on the left sleeve honoring broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died Jan. 16 at age 90.

Key moment

Brewers rookie Isaac Collins pinch hit with the bases loaded in the sixth and in a nine-pitch at-bat grounded into an inning-ending forceout against Tim Hill.

Key stat

New York hadn’t had a catcher hit leadoff in 19,451 games — 19,014 in the regular season and 437 in the postseason — according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Up next

LHP Max Fried makes his Yankees debut Saturday and Nestor Cortes his Brewers debut in his return to New York. Cortes dyed his hair blond on Wednesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón reacts to an out during the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Yankees' Austin Wells, left, celebrates his solo home run with Aaron Judge during the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Yankees' Austin Wells celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe hits a solo home run during the second inning an opening-day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe watches his solo home run iin the second inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Milwaukee Brewers' Néstor Cortes greets some New York Yankees players before the start of an opening-day baseball game at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A moment of silence is observed for Miller Gardner, son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner, before the start of an opening-day baseball game between the Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

