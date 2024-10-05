Nation & World News

Well-known Asheville music tradition returns in a sign of hopefulness after Helene

A well-known Asheville musical tradition has returned in a sign of hopefulness a week after Helene battered the mountain city
Mel McDonald plays music at a drum circle Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 in Asheville, N.C., a week after Hurricane Helene upended lives across the Southeast. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Credit: AP

By BRITTANY PETERSON – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A well-known Asheville musical tradition returned Friday night, in a sign of hopefulness a week after Helene battered the mountain city.

The Asheville Drum Circle had its first regular Friday night session since the powerful storm blew in. The wind and flooding caused catastrophic damage throughout the mountains.

Amid the post-storm chaos, the sound of drums echoed across Pritchard Park and through nearby streets in downtown Asheville.

Drummer Mel McDonald said he hopes the smaller-than-usual gathering will spread cheer during the trying time.

“Now is the most important time for people to see that it's not over, there’s things to look forward to and enjoy yourselves,” McDonald said.

He drove up from South Carolina with supplies to hand out, and then joined the jam session.

“We normally have a drum circle on every Friday year-round and today seemed like a good day to do something positive, come out and drum, allow people to enjoy themselves, positive vibes," he said. "Get something out there in the community positive. Maybe help people feel a little bit better.”

Sarah Owens was in the area Friday evening looking for water and wipes since the building where she lives still has no water.

“I followed the sound of the drum,” Owens said. “It is such a surprise and it is so invigorating and it just makes you feel like there’s hope and there’s life beyond all of this.”

“The human spirit of people coming together is so beautiful, and helping each other and encouraging each one and another,” she added. “And that’s what this music is, it’s encouraging to me.”

The drum circle began in 2001 with about 10 drummers, and can now draw hundreds of musicians and spectators when the weather is warm. The circle takes place in a park downtown near popular bars and restaurants.

