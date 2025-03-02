Welbeck's extra-time winner fires Brighton into FA Cup quarterfinals

Danny Welbeck fired Brighton into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday with an extra-time winner against Newcastle.

Welbeck — a two-time winner of the famous trophy with Arsenal — came off the bench to seal a 2-1 win at St. James' Park.

With the fifth-round game locked at 1-1 and seemingly heading to a penalty shootout, Welbeck produced a brilliant finish in the 114th minute to lift the ball over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from a narrow angle. The 34-year-old former England forward had timed his run perfectly to beat Newcastle's offside trap and meet Solly March's throughball. And despite running away from goal, he managed to turn and clip his shot into the back of the net.