Welbeck's extra-time winner fires Brighton into FA Cup quarterfinals

Danny Welbeck has fired Brighton into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with an extra-time winner against Newcastle
Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the FA Cup fifth round match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the FA Cup fifth round match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Danny Welbeck fired Brighton into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday with an extra-time winner against Newcastle.

Welbeck — a two-time winner of the famous trophy with Arsenal — came off the bench to seal a 2-1 win at St. James' Park.

With the fifth-round game locked at 1-1 and seemingly heading to a penalty shootout, Welbeck produced a brilliant finish in the 114th minute to lift the ball over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from a narrow angle. The 34-year-old former England forward had timed his run perfectly to beat Newcastle's offside trap and meet Solly March's throughball. And despite running away from goal, he managed to turn and clip his shot into the back of the net.

Newcastle led 1-0 through Alexander Isak's penalty in the 22nd, but Yankuba Minteh leveled in the 44th.

Both teams had players sent off in the second half — Anthony Gordon for Newcastle in the 83rd and Tariq Lamptey in added time.

Fabian Schar thought he'd scored a late extra-time winner for the hosts but it was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Welbeck's goal secured a fifth-straight win for Brighton in all competitions.

Newcastle is hoping to end a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy and can still achieve that this season when it plays Liverpool in the English League Cup final later this month.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, right, scores their side's second goal during the FA Cup fifth round match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the FA Cup fifth round match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

