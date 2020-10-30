Weinstein accuser who testified at his trial sues him

She said he forced himself on her orally, leaving her with horror, humiliation and pain that persists.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein, said it was clear all along that Haley and others “were concocting these insincere charges to pave the way for civil damages claims.”

He said the filing of the lawsuit now enabled Haley at trial to say she was not seeking financial damages against Weinstein in any civil case.

"I guess that was just another stage and another act. At least the truth is finally being uncovered,” Engelmayer said.

FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2020, file courtroom sketch, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke, left, listens to testimony from witness Mimi Haleyi, right, while assistant Assistant District Attorney Megan Hast also listens during Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct and rape trial in New York. On Friday, Oct. 30, Haleyi filed a lawsuit against Weinstein, seeking damages for what she described as lasting injuries. The former "Project Runway" production assistant said in the lawsuit that she repeatedly told Weinstein "no" when he forcibly attacked her inside his apartment in July 2006. (Aggie Kenny via AP, File) Credit: Aggie Kenny Credit: Aggie Kenny