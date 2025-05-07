WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy protection to eliminate debt burden

Its latest earnings report Tuesday showed that first-quarter revenue declined 10% while its loss on an adjusted basis totaled 47 cents per share. However, clinical subscription revenue — or weight-loss medications — jumped 57% year over year to $29.5 million.

In September, WW International CEO Sima Sistani resigned, and the New York company named Tara Comonte, a WeightWatchers board member and former Shake Shack executive, interim chief executive.

Comonte, now CEO, said in a statement Tuesday that, "As the conversation around weight shifts toward long-term health, our commitment to delivering the most trusted, science-backed, and holistic solutions —grounded in community support and lasting results — has never been stronger, or more important.”

Shares of the company have traded at under $1 since early February. In after-hours trading, the stock plunged by half to 39 cents.

The bankruptcy filing was made in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.