Weighed down by bad reviews, 'Morbius' opens with $39.1M

Overseas, “Morbius” grossed $44.9 million over the weekend, for an $84 million global haul.

Still, it will be hard for “Morbius” to get anywhere close to Sony's recent Marvel successes. The last two were box-office hits: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has grossed nearly $1.9 billion worldwide, while last year's “Venom 2” took in $502 million globally.

Last week's top film, the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum rom-com adventure "The Lost City," slid to second place with $14.8 million in its second week. With a two-week total of $54.6 million, "The Lost City" is performing much better than other recent entries in the genre.

Following the Academy Awards, Apple put best picture-winner "CODA" into more than 500 theaters. The film, which debuted on Apple TV+ last August, became the first movie from a streaming service ever to take Hollywood's top honor. Apple didn't share ticket-sales figures Sunday, making "CODA" the first best-picture winner without any recorded U.S. box office.

Also working against “Morbius”: The box office is getting busier. While no new wide releases went up against the Sony release this weekend, the coming weeks bring the releases of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Ambulance” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore.” The next Marvel movie, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” comes from the Walt Disney Co. on May 6.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Morbius," $39.1 million.

2. “The Lost City,” $14.8 million.

3. “The Batman,” $10.8 million.

4. “Uncharted,” $3.6 million.

5. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” $1.9 million.

6. “RRR,” $1.6 million.

7. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $1.4 million.

8. “Dog,” $1.3 million.

9. “X,” $1 million.

10. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” $1 million.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com