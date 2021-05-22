Wei-Ling Hsu, Moriya Jutanugarn share lead at Kingsmill

Jessica Korda was a stroke back, birdieing three of the last four in a 67. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions for her sixth tour title.

Lizette Salas shot a 64 to join second-round leader Sarah Kemp (69) at 8 under. Salas won the 2014 tournament.

“Considering I am a past champion, this golf course is playing completely different,” Salas said. “I’m focusing on visualizing my shots better and I’m obviously executing them more. Putts are feeling good. I think overall my confidence is coming back.”

Giulia Molinaro (63), Ryann O’Toole (66) and Lauren Stephenson (67) were 7 under.