Weeks without power or water ahead as Laura cleanup begins

“This roof blew off. There’s some of it over there,” said Michael Putman, owner of Putman Restoration, pointing to part of the roof resting near the side of the building. A pile of black garbage bags sat outside the church, filled with insulation and ceiling tile.

Putman lives in Shreveport, which also got damage from the storm. But he said he drove down to Lake Charles to help the minister, who was his high school pastor.

“We slept in our truck in the parking lot last night,” he said.

Simply driving was a feat in Lake Charles, a city of 80,000 residents hit head on. Power lines and trees blocked paths or created one-lane roads, leaving drivers to negotiate with oncoming traffic. Street signs were snapped off their posts or dangling. No stoplights worked, making it an exercise in trust to share the road with other motorists.

Mayor Nic Hunter cautioned that there was no timetable for restoring electricity and that water-treatment plants “took a beating,” leaving barely a trickle of water coming out of most faucets. “If you come back to Lake Charles to stay, make sure you understand the above reality and are prepared to live in it for many days, probably weeks,” Hunter wrote on Facebook.

Caravans of utility trucks were met Friday by thunderstorms in the sizzling heat, complicating recovery efforts.

The Louisiana Department of Health estimated that more than 220,000 people were without water. Restoration of those services could take weeks or months, and full rebuilding could take years.

Forty nursing homes were relying on generators, and assessments were underway to determine if more than 860 residents in 11 facilities that had been evacuated could return.

The much weaker remnants of the hurricane continued to move across the Southern U.S., unleashing heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. North Carolina and Virginia could get the brunt of the worst weather Saturday, forecasters said.

When the storm moves back over the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said it could become a tropical storm again and threaten Newfoundland, Canada.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called Laura the most powerful hurricane to strike the state, meaning it surpassed even Katrina, which was a Category 3 storm when it hit in 2005. He said Friday that officials now believe the surge was as high as 15 feet (4.5 meters).

Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of Katrina.

Hurricane Laura also killed nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic en route to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

In Lake Charles, chainsaws buzzed and heavy machinery hauled tree limbs in the front lawn of Stanley and Dominique Hazelton, who rode out the storm on a bathroom floor. A tree punctured the roof not far from where the couple was taking cover.

They regretted staying.

“There’s people without homes,” Stanley Hazelton said. “So it was dumb. We’ll never do it again. We’ll never stay through another hurricane again.”

___

Associated Press journalists Jamie Stengle in Dallas; Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans; John L. Mone in Holly Beach, Louisiana; Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; and Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

Damage is seen at South Cameron High School in Creole, La., Friday, Aug. 28, after the storm surge receded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A tree lies toppled after Hurricane Laura, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, near DeRidder, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards' aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool) Credit: Bill Feig Credit: Bill Feig

A wooden cross where a pine tree fell just missing this house by inches is seen following Hurricane Laura Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Lake Charles, La. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate Via AP) Credit: Chris Grange Credit: Chris Grange

Business owners survey the damage of Hurricane Laura Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Lake Charles. Recovery efforts were underway after Hurricane Laura. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate Via AP) Credit: Chris Grange Credit: Chris Grange

An American flag bench, right, was brought out to potentially use as a stretcher for a woman, top center, that was being rescued from the third floor of an apartment complex damaged by Hurricane Laura, as members of the fire department, the Cajun Navy, Empact Northwest, and other search and rescue teams helped the efforts on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Because of no electricity, residents of the complex were told they had to move out by the end of the day due. Some of the residents were not able to go down the stairs. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP) Credit: CHRIS GRANGER Credit: CHRIS GRANGER

Flooding surrounds damaged homes Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Flooding surrounds a damaged building Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cameron, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the area Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

A farmer moves down a road on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Homewood, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert