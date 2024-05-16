BreakingNews
The Latest | 'Don't make a speech,' defense tells Cohen at Trump's hush money trial
Nation & World News

Webb telescope uncovers merger of two massive black holes from early universe

The Webb Space Telescope has discovered the earliest known merger of black holes
This image released by NASA shows the ZS7 galaxy system, revealing the ionized hydrogen emission in orange and the doubly ionized oxygen emission in dark red. (ESA/Webb, NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image released by NASA shows the ZS7 galaxy system, revealing the ionized hydrogen emission in orange and the doubly ionized oxygen emission in dark red. (ESA/Webb, NASA via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
11 minutes ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope has discovered the earliest known merger of black holes.

These two gigantic black holes and their galaxies consolidated just 740 million years after the universe-forming Big Bang. It's the most distant detection ever made of merging black holes, scientists reported Thursday.

One black hole is 50 million times more massive than our sun. The other is thought to be similar in size, but is buried in dense gas, which makes it harder to measure.

Until now, astronomers weren’t sure how supermassive black holes got so big.

The latest findings, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggest mergers are how black holes can grow so rapidly — “even at cosmic dawn,” said lead author Hannah Ubler of the University of Cambridge.

"Massive black holes have been shaping the evolution of galaxies from the very beginning," Ubler said in a statement.

Launched in 2021 as the eventual successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever sent into space. A joint U.S.-European project, the infrared observatory surveys the universe from a location 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Susan Walsh/Associated Press

US CAPITOL
Republicans pitch plan to replace Rebel leader with Hank Aaron statue

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Atlanta Dream move games against Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever to State Farm Arena
1h ago

The Georgia GOP’s embrace of Trump hasn’t stopped internal feuding

Credit: TNS

Fulton County reconsiders new $1.7B jail

Credit: TNS

Fulton County reconsiders new $1.7B jail

Credit: TNS

‘It would destroy us.’ Atlanta creator sues over possible TikTok ban
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Dow tops 40,000 for the first time as Wall Street drifts higher
6m ago
THE LATEST
'Don't make a speech,' defense tells Cohen at Trump's hush money trial
9m ago
EA Sports College Football 25 comes out on July 19. Edwards, Ewers, Hunter are on...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia