Weather system in southwestern Caribbean expected to strengthen and head northward this week

MIAMI (AP) — A weather system in the southwestern Caribbean is expected to develop and strengthen this week, prompting a tropical storm warning for Jamaica and a hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands to be issued Sunday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The system also could bring heavy rainfall to Cuba and Florida as well as the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico later this week, the center said.

At 4 p.m. EST Sunday, the system was located about 345 miles (555 kilometers) south of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55kph), the center said. It was moving to the northeast at 7 mph (11 kph), with a turn to the north and then northwest expected.