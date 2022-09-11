BreakingNews
FBI: Autistic Ohio teen missing from airport seen later at MARTA station
ajc logo
X

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

Firefighter Trapper Gephart of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew takes a drink while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighter Trapper Gephart of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew takes a drink while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

National & World News
36 minutes ago
Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington.

The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168 square kilometers), with 10% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“Cooler temperatures and higher humidity assisted with moderating some fire activity,” but higher winds allowed the flames to push to the north and northeast, according to a Cal Fire incident report Sunday.

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and some 11,000 residents of communities including Foresthill and Georgetown were under evacuation orders.

In Southern California, cooler temperatures and rain brought respite to firefighters battling the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles after sweltering heat last week.

The 44-square-mile (114-square-kilometer) blaze was 45% contained Sunday. The fire has destroyed at least 30 homes and other structures in Riverside County. Two people died while fleeing flames last Monday.

The southern part of the state welcomed the cooler weekend weather as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to blistering temperatures that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.

Thunderstorms and the risk of flooding persisted in mountainous areas of greater Los Angeles on Sunday. But after Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico last week it quickly was downgraded and weakened further until it largely disappeared, forecasters said.

In Washington state, a raging wildfire sparked Saturday in the remote Stevens Pass area sent hikers fleeing and forced evacuations of mountain communities. There was no containment Sunday of the Bolt Creek Fire, which had scorched nearly 12 square miles (31 square kilometers) of forestland east of Seattle.

"It's going to be several days" before crews get a handle on the blaze, Peter Mongillo, spokesperson for Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, told the Seattle Times.

California's Mosquito Fire has covered a large portion of the Northern Sierra region with smoke. California health officials urged people in affected areas to stay indoors where possible. Organizers of the Tour de Tahoe canceled the annual 72-mile (115-km) bicycle ride scheduled Sunday around Lake Tahoe because of the heavy smoke from the blaze — more than 50 miles (80 km) away. Last year’s ride was canceled because of smoke from another big fire south of Tahoe.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

And the rest of the West hasn’t been immune. There were at least 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages near Portland as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region.

Sprawling areas of western Oregon choked by thick smoke from the fires in recent days were expected to see improved air quality on Sunday thanks to a returning onshore flow, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

South of Portland, more than 3,000 residents were under new evacuation orders because of the 134-square-mile (347-square-kilometer) Cedar Creek Fire, which has burned for over a month across Lane and Deschutes counties. Firefighters were protecting remote homes in Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding mountain communities.

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, this weekend there were more than 400 square miles (1,035 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two northwestern states.

Combined ShapeCaption
Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanoville in El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanoville in El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanoville in El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Frank Fuller checks on his friend's house in Baring, Wash., while he is away in Arizona during the Bolt Creek Fire on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Daniel Kim

Frank Fuller checks on his friend's house in Baring, Wash., while he is away in Arizona during the Bolt Creek Fire on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Daniel Kim

Combined ShapeCaption
Frank Fuller checks on his friend's house in Baring, Wash., while he is away in Arizona during the Bolt Creek Fire on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Daniel Kim

Credit: Daniel Kim

Combined ShapeCaption
Matt Rodriguez, 48, coughs and rubs ash out of his eyes near Index, Wash., as the Bolt Creek Fire burns Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He said he was worried about his father not being able to get back home due to road closures from the wildfire. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Daniel Kim

Matt Rodriguez, 48, coughs and rubs ash out of his eyes near Index, Wash., as the Bolt Creek Fire burns Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He said he was worried about his father not being able to get back home due to road closures from the wildfire. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Daniel Kim

Combined ShapeCaption
Matt Rodriguez, 48, coughs and rubs ash out of his eyes near Index, Wash., as the Bolt Creek Fire burns Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He said he was worried about his father not being able to get back home due to road closures from the wildfire. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Daniel Kim

Credit: Daniel Kim

Combined ShapeCaption
Mary Ann Toms looks up a closed Highway 2 as she waits for her friend to return from Baring, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gold Bar, Wash. Toms, who lives in Index, went to the Gold Bar grocery store to pick up sandwich fixings to make food for the firefighters working the Bolt Creek Fire. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

Mary Ann Toms looks up a closed Highway 2 as she waits for her friend to return from Baring, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gold Bar, Wash. Toms, who lives in Index, went to the Gold Bar grocery store to pick up sandwich fixings to make food for the firefighters working the Bolt Creek Fire. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

Combined ShapeCaption
Mary Ann Toms looks up a closed Highway 2 as she waits for her friend to return from Baring, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gold Bar, Wash. Toms, who lives in Index, went to the Gold Bar grocery store to pick up sandwich fixings to make food for the firefighters working the Bolt Creek Fire. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

Combined ShapeCaption
A helicopter carries water on a longline to a wildfire near Salem, Ore., at sunset Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Climate change is bringing drier conditions to the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

Credit: Andrew Selsky

A helicopter carries water on a longline to a wildfire near Salem, Ore., at sunset Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Climate change is bringing drier conditions to the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

Credit: Andrew Selsky

Combined ShapeCaption
A helicopter carries water on a longline to a wildfire near Salem, Ore., at sunset Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Climate change is bringing drier conditions to the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

Credit: Andrew Selsky

Credit: Andrew Selsky

Combined ShapeCaption
Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanoville in El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanoville in El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanoville in El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanoville in El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanoville in El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanoville in El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Sommer is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Sommer is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Sommer is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighter Matthew Gerzin of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew rubs his eye while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighter Matthew Gerzin of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew rubs his eye while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighter Matthew Gerzin of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew rubs his eye while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Sommer is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Sommer is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Sommer is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter monitors a backfire, flames lit by fire crews to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A firefighter monitors a backfire, flames lit by fire crews to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter monitors a backfire, flames lit by fire crews to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Alex Nelson monitors a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Nelson is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Alex Nelson monitors a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Nelson is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Alex Nelson monitors a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Nelson is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Alex Nelson monitors a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Nelson is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Alex Nelson monitors a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Nelson is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Alex Nelson monitors a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Nelson is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
James Lowery sprays water on his friend's restaurant as the Mosquito Fire threatens Foresthill in Placer County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

James Lowery sprays water on his friend's restaurant as the Mosquito Fire threatens Foresthill in Placer County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
James Lowery sprays water on his friend's restaurant as the Mosquito Fire threatens Foresthill in Placer County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
James Lowery sprays water around his friend's restaurant as the Mosquito Fire threatens Foresthill in Placer County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

James Lowery sprays water around his friend's restaurant as the Mosquito Fire threatens Foresthill in Placer County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
James Lowery sprays water around his friend's restaurant as the Mosquito Fire threatens Foresthill in Placer County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
David Hance hugs mom Linda Hance outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The two evacuated from their trailer near the Foresthill community. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

David Hance hugs mom Linda Hance outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The two evacuated from their trailer near the Foresthill community. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
David Hance hugs mom Linda Hance outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The two evacuated from their trailer near the Foresthill community. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Linda Hance, who evacuated from her home near Foresthill, hugs her dog Amigo outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Linda Hance, who evacuated from her home near Foresthill, hugs her dog Amigo outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Linda Hance, who evacuated from her home near Foresthill, hugs her dog Amigo outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Editors' Picks
Kim Shanahan, who operates online store Gifts Fulfilled, stacks Get Well Soon boxes in her shop, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Berlin, Md. This is a fulfillment project for another company to create jobs at her company. (AP Photo/Todd Dudek)

Credit: Todd Dudek

As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back3h ago
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1
3h ago
Atlanta officers, while investigating one shooting, were flagged down by a victim in another, separate nearby shooting Sunday morning, according to police.

Atlanta police at downtown shooting flagged down by victim in another case
1h ago
Zaccardi Dukes Jr., 17, died at the hospital after he was found shot Friday evening at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
23h ago
Zaccardi Dukes Jr., 17, died at the hospital after he was found shot Friday evening at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
23h ago
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football is part of political playbook this fall
31m ago
The Latest
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov

Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
11m ago
Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try
17m ago
Poll: Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote
23m ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
1h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
8h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top