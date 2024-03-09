Weather beatdown leaves towering Maine landmark surrounded by crime scene tape

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Crime scene tape surrounds the Skowhegan Indian, a local landmark in Maine, after an assault by Mother Nature.

The towering wooden sculpture is missing part of its face and arm, as well as a spear. The damage is believed to have been caused by wild weather and a windstorm.

The 62-foot (19-meter) sculpture depicts a Wabanaki fisherman and was completed in 1969 by artist Bernard Langlais, a student and teacher at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, the Chamber of Commerce said. Before it was damaged, the fisherman was holding a spear in one hand and a fishing weir, or trap, in the other.