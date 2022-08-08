BreakingNews
Dragon Con 2022 lineup announced
ajc logo
X

Weather agency: July was Spain's hottest month on record

FILE - Youngsters dive into the Mediterranean sea during a hot sunny day in Barcelona, Spain, July 21, 2022. Spain's weather agency said July was Spain's hottest month on record. The agency said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that the month had a record-breaking average daily temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Youngsters dive into the Mediterranean sea during a hot sunny day in Barcelona, Spain, July 21, 2022. Spain's weather agency said July was Spain's hottest month on record. The agency said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that the month had a record-breaking average daily temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
Spain's weather agency says July was Spain's hottest month on record

MADRID (AP) — Spain has never had a month as hot as July in more than six decades, the national weather office AEMET said Monday.

For the first time since weather records started in 1961, July registered an average temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit), that was 2.7 C (36 F) above the recorded average for any month of July.

The southern Andalusian town of Morón de la Frontera posted the highest temperature of the month with 46 C (115 F) on July 24. The northwest Galicia region posted a record temperature of 44 C (111 F) in the city of Ourense.

The extreme heat and lack of rain has caused many wildfires and worsened a drought in many areas. The European Forest Fire Information System says 2022 has been the worst year so far in terms of scorched territory and the number of fires for Spain. The agency says 240,000 hectares (585,00 acres) have been razed in more than 370 fires in Spain.

Neighbouring Portugal's weather service IPMA also said July was the hottest since national records began in 1931. The average temperature was 25.1 degrees Celsius (77.3 degrees Fahrenheit), it said. That was almost 3 degrees C higher than the expected July average.

To the north in France, last month was the driest July since measurements began in 1959.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- People work to extinguish a fire as it gets close to a house in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Spain's weather agency said July was Spain's hottest month on record. The agency said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that the month had a record-breaking average daily temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit). The extreme heat has worsened drought in both Iberian countries and created ideal conditions for wildfires. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

FILE- People work to extinguish a fire as it gets close to a house in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Spain's weather agency said July was Spain's hottest month on record. The agency said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that the month had a record-breaking average daily temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit). The extreme heat has worsened drought in both Iberian countries and created ideal conditions for wildfires. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- People work to extinguish a fire as it gets close to a house in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Spain's weather agency said July was Spain's hottest month on record. The agency said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that the month had a record-breaking average daily temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit). The extreme heat has worsened drought in both Iberian countries and created ideal conditions for wildfires. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Editors' Picks
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry 14h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
1h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
52m ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
2h ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
2h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
1h ago
The Latest
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
4m ago
Mexico to send aquatic drone into shaft with trapped miners
5m ago
Lawyer: Giuliani won't testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe
8m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
7h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top