Nation & World News

Wearing the eyes of Picasso Townsend wins third straight high jump gold medal at Paralympics

With his hair colored in a design reminiscent of the eyes in a Picasso painting, Team USA athletics captain Roderick Townsend was ready to go for a three-peat
Roderick Townsend of the United States kisses his wife Tynita Townsend, with their son Rodney Townsend, between Rodrick's jumps in the T47 Men's High Jump at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Roderick Townsend of the United States kisses his wife Tynita Townsend, with their son Rodney Townsend, between Rodrick's jumps in the T47 Men's High Jump at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)
By AVERY HILL – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — With his hair colored in a design reminiscent of the eyes in a Picasso painting, Team USA athletics captain Roderick Townsend was ready to go for a three-peat at the Paralympics.

“I’m a showman,” Townsend said, explaining the hairstyle he had done at a salon in Paris. “Had they been out there booing me? I’d probably still be jumping.”

Instead of booing, the Stade de France crowd followed Townsend’s every command, sitting quiet or cheering, as he won the T47 high jump finals on Sunday night, notching a 2.12-meter (6 feet, 11.5 inches) jump and collecting his third straight gold medal in the event. The T47 category is for competitors who have either lost part of an arm, or have low to moderate movement problems in one arm.

The 32-year-old Townsend, who has an upper right shoulder impairment after sustaining nerve damage at birth, considers himself the “bad guy,” going on a mission to be the “reason that nobody else gets to win.” He’ll get one more chance at that role Tuesday in the long jump.

To win the high jump, Townsend had to outlast top competitor Nishad Kumar of India, who won silver in Tokyo Paralympics and finished second again in Paris. Kumar nearly reached the 2.12 mark in his three attempts, but clipped the bar each time. He lay in defeat on the high-jump mat for a long moment before Townsend came over to embrace him.

In that moment, Townsend, of Stockton, California, told Kumar that he’s “phenomenal” and he pushes Townsend to do great things because they are both so competitive. Townsend said following the race he has another goal in mind regarding Kumar: “I just want him to have as many silver medals as possible.”

After Townsend out-jumped Kumar, he went for more.

In the Tokyo games, Townsend broke the high jump record with a 2.15-meter jump before topping himself in the 2023 Paris World Championships with a 2.16-meter leap. This time, he was going for 2.17.

The crowd roared and clapped, but Townsend was ultimately unable to reset his record on Sunday, later revealing later he sustained a hernia while at the U.S. trials in July, and is still recovering.

__

Avery Hill is a student with John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

__ AP Paralympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games

Roderick Townsend celebrates after winning in the T47 Men's High Jump at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Triathlons finally go ahead at Paralympics and Hanquinquant delights home fans with gold2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

South Korean shooter completes medal set after gold at Paralympics
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Track cyclist Caroline Groot wins Paralympic Games' first gold, Chinese athletes take 4...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iranians loom over Paralympic sitting volleyball competition
The Latest
Azerbaijan president's party retains dominance in parliament election7m ago
Brazil Supreme Court panel unanimously upholds judge's decision to block X nationwide10m ago
Police say 4 people fatally shot on Chicago-area subway train12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?