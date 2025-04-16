'We want that feeling': Man United fan Rory McIlroy invited to Old Trafford after Masters win

Rory McIlroy, the latest golfer to achieve the coveted career Grand Slam, has been invited to sprinkle some of his stardust at Old Trafford.
McIlroy is a big fan of Manchester United, and the coach of the underperforming English team, Ruben Amorim, wants the Northern Irishman to come and “show your (Masters) trophy” that he lifted at Augusta National on Sunday.
"It is really important to us in this moment," Amorim said in a video message released Wednesday.
"You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium. So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”
McIlroy became just the sixth player in men's golf to win all the majors after a dramatic final round at Augusta that ended with him beating Justin Rose in a playoff.
In his news conference afterward, McIlroy was asked if he'd be taking the green jacket to Old Trafford.
“If I can inspire some better play, absolutely,” he said laughing.
United is the record 20-time English champion but hasn't won the Premier League since 2013 and is in the middle of one of its worst seasons in a generation.
The team is currently in 14th place in the 20-team Premier League under Amorim, who was hired in November and hasn't been able to improve United's performances.
