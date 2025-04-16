Nation & World News
'We want that feeling': Man United fan Rory McIlroy invited to Old Trafford after Masters win

Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to achieve the coveted career Grand Slam and he's been invited to sprinkle some of his stardust at Old Trafford
Winner Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Winner Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
56 minutes ago

Rory McIlroy, the latest golfer to achieve the coveted career Grand Slam, has been invited to sprinkle some of his stardust at Old Trafford.

McIlroy is a big fan of Manchester United, and the coach of the underperforming English team, Ruben Amorim, wants the Northern Irishman to come and “show your (Masters) trophy” that he lifted at Augusta National on Sunday.

"It is really important to us in this moment," Amorim said in a video message released Wednesday.

"You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium. So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”

McIlroy became just the sixth player in men's golf to win all the majors after a dramatic final round at Augusta that ended with him beating Justin Rose in a playoff.

In his news conference afterward, McIlroy was asked if he'd be taking the green jacket to Old Trafford.

“If I can inspire some better play, absolutely,” he said laughing.

United is the record 20-time English champion but hasn't won the Premier League since 2013 and is in the middle of one of its worst seasons in a generation.

The team is currently in 14th place in the 20-team Premier League under Amorim, who was hired in November and hasn't been able to improve United's performances.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a press conference at Trafford Training Centre, Carrington, Manchester, England, Wednesday April 16, 2025.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, right, greets winner Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler puts the green Jacket on winner, Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim smiles before the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Lyon and Manchester United at Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Augusta, Ga.

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, first green jacket completes career Grand Slam

