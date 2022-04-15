ajc logo
X

'We pray for you': Ukrainian Jews mark Passover, if they can

National & World News
By CARA ANNA and OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, Associated Press
3 hours ago
The final hours before Passover found the chief rabbi for Kyiv and Ukraine in a cemetery

VASYLKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The final hours before Passover found the chief rabbi for Kyiv and Ukraine in a cemetery. Before he could mark the Jewish people’s escape from slavery in Egypt thousands of years ago, he was burying a man who didn’t escape a Russian bullet.

Rabbi Moshe Azman doesn’t know how many Jewish people have been killed in Russia’s invasion. But on Friday, on a rural hillside, he buried one more.

“People of all nationalities, they are in this tragedy,” he said.

The dead man was from Bucha, the community outside Kyiv whose name is now shadowed by horror. The man last posted on his Facebook page in the earliest days of March. His body was only recently found after the Russians withdrew.

No family attended his burial, and the rabbi didn’t know where they are.

“He was a quiet man,” the rabbi said. “A very good guy.” He had been shot and his body showed signs of possible torture.

This Passover, “I pray to God he will make miracles, the way he made miracles for the Jewish people in Egypt,” the rabbi said. The Ukrainian people would like to be free of the Soviet Union, where he was born. “I don’t want to go back,” he said.

When asked what he thought about the Russian government’s claims of “de-Nazifying” Ukraine, the rabbi paused, then turned and indicated the grave.

“This is the answer,” he said. “They killed him. And not only him.” The Russians are killing Russians, Ukrainians, Jewish people, including children, even at hospitals, without asking who they are, he said. He believes these are war crimes.

The rabbi's message to Jewish people in Ukraine who can’t celebrate Passover because they’re trapped or have no food is simple, direct and meaningful: “We pray for you.” He worries about the people in the besieged city of Mariupol, the bombarded city of Kharkiv.

The rabbi said he and colleagues had been working to get the needed Jewish food to hundreds of thousands of people throughout Ukraine. “Be strong,” he said. “Believe in God.” He wished for a “new, good world, without war.”

Passover also was being celebrated in the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Dnipro and Kharkiv, the rabbi said, though he wasn’t sure about Chernihiv.

At the synagogue in Kyiv shortly before the dinner, a young boy said “Ooh!” as wine bottles were popped open. It was not clear how many people would attend because of the curfew.

One attendee, Natan Skybalskyi, said he usually marked Passover elsewhere but saw fellow wartime volunteers like him as a new family. He had been pitching in as a driver to help with evacuations, he said.

Some people are still waiting for that deliverance.

“I hope this is the last Passover we have in war,” Skybalskyi said.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks
041522 Norcross: Gas prices are shown at a Race Trac gas station along Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Atlanta gas prices are down but still expensive. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, but still near historic high1h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

NEW | Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
2h ago
A manhunt Tuesday morning ended in a Cumming sewer system after a man tried to steal copper wire from a Home Depot, police said.

Credit: Cumming Police Department

Cops: Shoplifter at Cumming Home Depot arrested after manhunt into sewer system
3h ago
April 15, 2022 Atlanta - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat (left) and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant share a smile as they talk after announcing Chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
April 15, 2022 Atlanta - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat (left) and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant share a smile as they talk after announcing Chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
A Delta employee is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Hartsfield-Jackson operations returning to normal after suspicious item alert
4h ago
The Latest
Ex-EPA head Scott Pruitt to run for US Senate in Oklahoma
10m ago
After bullets flew, NYC subway workers kept their cool
10m ago
Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock
11m ago
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
9h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
4h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top