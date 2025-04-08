Wayne Gretzky says he has 'no political power' over the president or prime minister

TORONTO (AP) — Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making Canada the 51st state.

On a radio show Monday hosted by Ben Mulroney, son of former conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Gretzky never used Trump's name and was never asked about Trump's tariffs and trade war or the 51st state comments. Mulroney instead asked Gretzky if it registered with him that others attempt to use his name to further their agendas.

“I don’t worry about those kind of things because you can’t make everybody happy,” Gretzky said on the show on AM-640 in Toronto. “But, trust me, I have no political power with the prime minister or the president. That’s between those two guys, and that’s why you hold elections and that’s why people get to do what they want to do and say what they want to say. But trust me I have no pull or power with either the prime minister or the president.”