Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin at a glance

Alex Ovechkin with his 895th career goal has broken Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record that most thought was untouchable. A look at Gretzky and Ovechkin and how their careers compare:
Wayne Gretzky
Born: Jan. 26, 1961
Hometown: Brantford, Ontario
NHL debut: Oct. 10, 1979
First goal: Oct. 14, 1979
Stanley Cup titles: 4, all with Edmonton (1984, ‘85, ’87, '88)
Teams: Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers
Games played: 1,487
NHL records: 55, including most assists (1,963) and points (2,857)
Alex Ovechkin
Born: Sept. 17, 1985
Hometown: Moscow
NHL debut: Oct. 5, 2005
First goal: Oct. 5, 2005 (2)
Stanley Cup titles: 1 with Washington (2018)
Teams: Washington Capitals
Games played: 1,487
NHL records: Goals (895), power-play goals (325), shots (6,851)
