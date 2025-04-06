Nation & World News
Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin at a glance

Alex Ovechkin with his 895th career goal has broken Wayne Gretzky's NHL record that most thought was untouchable
Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, left, with Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, right, during a press conference after an NHL hockey game in which Ovechkin tied Gretzky's NHL career goals record of 894th goals, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Alex Ovechkin with his 895th career goal has broken Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record that most thought was untouchable. A look at Gretzky and Ovechkin and how their careers compare:

Wayne Gretzky

Born: Jan. 26, 1961

Hometown: Brantford, Ontario

NHL debut: Oct. 10, 1979

First goal: Oct. 14, 1979

Stanley Cup titles: 4, all with Edmonton (1984, ‘85, ’87, '88)

Teams: Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers

Games played: 1,487

NHL records: 55, including most assists (1,963) and points (2,857)

Alex Ovechkin

Born: Sept. 17, 1985

Hometown: Moscow

NHL debut: Oct. 5, 2005

First goal: Oct. 5, 2005 (2)

Stanley Cup titles: 1 with Washington (2018)

Teams: Washington Capitals

Games played: 1,487

NHL records: Goals (895), power-play goals (325), shots (6,851)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A screen shows that Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) had scored his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) hits the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.