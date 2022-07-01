Watson finally makes it to the 4th round at Wimbledon

Murray ended some of that in 2013, becoming the first British man to win the Wimbledon title since Perry in 1936. Wade, in 1977, remains the last female British champion of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

“I actually wasn’t that nervous,” said Watson, who had lost in the first round six times since making her Wimbledon debut in 2010.

In the next round, Watson will face Jule Niemeier of Germany. She beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur also reached the fourth round, defeating Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3, while 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari, however, was eliminated. The Greek player, who reached the semifinals at both the French Open and the U.S. Open last year, lost to Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-3, 7-5.

In the men’s draw, three Americans advanced — one to the third round and two to the fourth.

Qualifier Jack Sock finished off a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (1) victory over another American, Maxime Cressy, in a match that was suspended Thursday after the second set. That made him the eighth American man to reach the third round, the most at any Grand Slam tournament since 1996.

Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul were also among those eight, and they already earned themselves a spot in the fourth round.

The 23rd-seeded Tiafoe, who is making his fifth appearance at the All England Club, beat Alexander Bublik 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-4. Paul, seeded 30th, defeated Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Britain's Heather Watson celebrates defeating Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in a third round women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain's Heather Watson celebrates defeating Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in a third round women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to France's Diane Parry in a third round women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko returns to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their women's third round singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Frances Tiafoe of the US returns to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during their men's third round singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)