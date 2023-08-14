Water rescues, campground evacuations after rains flood parts of southeastern Missouri

A drenching storm has dropped several inches of rain in a short time in an area of southeastern Missouri, shutting down roads and prompting several water rescues

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (AP) — A drenching storm dropped several inches of rain in a short time Monday morning in an area of southeastern Missouri, shutting down roads and prompting several water rescues.

Unconfirmed reports of up to 8 inches of rain fell in Bollinger County, a rural area about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. No injuries or deaths were reported, but campers had to be rescued when water inundated two campgrounds.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said rescue crews with boats were going door-to-door in the hardest- hit areas. High water also closed roads in several counties, including sections of U.S. 67.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said rescuers were focused on the area in and around the tiny village of Glen Allen, trying to get people to higher ground. The First Baptist Family Life Center in neighboring Marble Hill was set up as a shelter for those flooded out of their homes.

Portions of southwestern Missouri also saw more than 3 inches of rain as strong storms swept across the state Sunday and early Monday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
10h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
13h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
13h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jets agree to terms with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, AP source says
3m ago
Need for water to fight Hawaii fires rekindles fight over stream diversions. Follow live...
6m ago
Utah man accused of threatening president pointed gun at agents, FBI says
6m ago
Featured

What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top