X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mayor: Water pressure should return to NJ city after break

National & World News
Updated 44 minutes ago
Officials say water pressure should be gradually returning to a small New Jersey city across the Hudson River from Manhattan stricken by a water main break that left most residents with no water service or low water pressure

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say water pressure should be gradually returning to a small New Jersey city across the Hudson River from Manhattan stricken by a water main break that left most residents with no water service or low water pressure.

Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla says crews have successfully isolated the broken water main, which he called “the critical step needed to allow water to flow around the area and water pressure to return to the rest of the city."

Bhalla said Tuesday evening that water pressure should gradually return in the coming hours. Veolia, the company that provides city water, said crews were reopening valves to stabilize water pressure throughout the city.

The problems in Hoboken began around noon Monday, when a construction crew accidentally struck a water main. Veolia said the force of the rupture penetrated two mains or an interconnection of mains, and it isolated one 16-inch main but was working to isolate the other one.

Veolia said it was safe to drink the water and didn't issue a boil water advisory. But related problems prompted the city to issue a state of emergency and close public schools and municipal offices. Hoboken University Medical Center started evacuating some patients Tuesday because of the lack of water.

City officials set up water stations and placed portable toilets across Hoboken.

Editors' Picks

Former Atlanta fire chief says God brought slaves to America to save them3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Anti-gay letter fails to deter hiring of Georgia school superintendent
4h ago

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ian Anderson on spring debut: ‘I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. It was not very good’
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ian Anderson on spring debut: ‘I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. It was not very good’
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Jared Shuster’s first spring game, Michael Soroka’s progress
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Carnegie Hall returns to pre-pandemic full schedule in 23-24
6m ago
With James injury, Lakers face challenge to reach postseason
10m ago
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot taking on 8 rivals in reelection bid
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
13h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top