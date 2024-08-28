Water buffalo corralled days after it escaped in Iowa suburb and was shot by police

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An escaped water buffalo was located Wednesday, days after it was shot and wounded during a weekend attempt to return it to its owner's suburban property, officials said.

The animal was found in a wooded area in Des Moines, officials told local broadcast station KCCI-TV. Police were initially called Saturday after the animal wandered away from its pen and became aggressive in the Pleasant Hill suburb.

That proved to be the case when police and animal rescue and control groups began trying to contain the water buffalo and return it to the owner’s property. Those efforts “led the animal to show its aggressiveness toward Pleasant Hill officers which resulted in one round being fired from a shotgun, injuring the animal,” police said in a Facebook post on Monday.