Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston

The order means water must be boiled before it's used for cooking, bathing or drinking. Multiple Houston area public and private schools, as well as some local colleges, were closed Monday as a result of the notice, while others made adjustments to provide affected campuses with bottled water and sanitizer. The warning was issued Sunday after a power outage at a water purification plant, the city's public works department said.

Testing of the water quality was underway, according to Houston officials.