Breaking: President Biden will visit Georgia on Thursday to survey Helene damage
Nation & World News

Southerners stay in touch the old-fashioned way after Helene cuts roads, power, phones

Hurricane Helene has left millions without electricity and phone service across Southeast in the six days since making landfall, and now many people are relying on old-fashioned ways of communicating
By JEFF AMY, ERIK VERDUZCO and JOHN SEEWER – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Isolated and without electricity or phone service since Hurricane Helene inflicted devastation across the Southeast nearly a week ago, residents in the mountains of western North Carolina are relying on old-fashioned ways of communicating.

At the town square in Black Mountain, local leaders stood atop a picnic table shouting updates about when power might be restored. Alongside a fencerow, a makeshift message board listed the names of people still missing. And mules delivered medical supplies to mountaintop homes.

While government cargo planes brought food and water into the hardest-hit areas Wednesday and rescue crews waded through creeks searching for survivors, those who made it through the storm, whose death toll has reached 179, leaned on one another — not technology.

“We have no water; we have no power; but I think it’s also been humbling,” Anna Ramsey said as she and her two children carried water in plastic bags from a distribution site in Asheville. “It’s been humbling ... what we need to do for ourselves.”

Fallen trees left her family stranded for several days, so they’ve bailed water from a creek in their backyard to flush toilets and cooked on a propane grill.

President Joe Biden was set to take in a view of the devastation while flying over North and South Carolina on Wednesday and announced the Defense Department will send 1,000 active-duty soldiers to help distribute food, water and supplies.

In remote mountain areas, helicopters hoisted the stranded to safety while search crews waded through floodwaters and moved toppled trees so they could look door to door for survivors. In some places, homes teetered on hillsides and riverbanks that had been washed away.

More than 1.1 million customers still had no power Wednesday in the Carolinas and Georgia, where Helene tore far inland after barreling over Florida's Gulf Coast six days ago as a Category 4 hurricane. Deaths have been reported in six states: Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, in addition to the Carolinas.

Helping one another in the hardest-hit areas

Robin Wynn, who lost power at her Asheville home early Friday, was able to grab a bag of canned goods and water before getting to a shelter despite water up to her knees.

“I didn’t know where I was going, didn’t know what was going to happen next. But I got out and I’m alive,” she said.

Wynn is now back home, said her neighbors have been watching out for one another and said plenty of people have come around to make sure everyone has a hot meal and water.

The widespread damage and outages affecting communications infrastructure left many people without stable access to the internet and cell service.

Zeb Smathers, the mayor in Canton, North Carolina, said the streets were filled with people holding their phones in the air “trying to catch a cellphone signal like it’s a butterfly.”

Volunteers in Asheville gathered before going out to help find people who have been unreachable because of phone and internet outages. They took along boxes of drinking water and instructions to return in person with their results.

Even notifying relatives of people who died in the storm has been difficult.

“That has been our challenge, quite honestly, is no cell service, no way to reach out to next of kin,” said Avril Pinder, an official in Buncombe County where at least 57 people have died. “We have a confirmed body count, but we don’t have identifications on everyone or next-of-kin notifications.”

Biden and Harris will get a firsthand look

Biden will survey the devastation in the Carolinas on Wednesday after saying a day earlier that estimating the recovery will cost billions. "People are scared to death. This is urgent," he said.

While Biden is in the Carolinas, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in neighboring Georgia.

The president plans on returning to the disaster zones, traveling to Florida and Georgia on Thursday.

Devastation from Florida to Tennessee

Employees at a plastics factory in rural Tennessee who kept working last week until water flooded their parking lot and the power went out that the plant were among those killed. The raging floodwaters swept 11 workers away, and only five were rescued. Two are confirmed dead.

Now Tennessee state authorities said they are investigating the company that owns the factory after some employees said they weren’t allowed to leave in time to avoid the storm’s impact.

Hospitals and health care organizations in the Southeast mostly stayed open despite dealing with blackouts, wind damage, supply issues and flooding. Many hospitals halted elective procedures, while only a few closed completely.

It may be weeks, though, before water is fully restored in Asheville, which supplies almost all of Buncombe County’s 275,000 residents. Thousands of feet of pipe from one reservoir were washed out and will have to be rebuilt, and a second intake is not working, said water system spokesperson Clay Chandler.

“There are portions of our distribution system that are going to have to be completely rebuilt,” Chandler said.

In Florida, coastal communities were still trying to clear huge piles of debris stacked on roadsides and tons of sand pushed inland from massive storm surge.

___

Verduzco reported from Swannanoa, North Carolina, and Seewer from Toledo, Ohio. Contributing to this report were Associated Press journalists John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida; Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee; and Cedar Attanasio and Jim Mustian in New York.

FILE - A passerby checks the water depth of a flooded road, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People ride in the back of a pickup truck on a mud-covered street left in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A destroyed mobile home and vehicles lay scattered across muddy land, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Hendersonville, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Brian McCormack pauses after using a wheelbarrow to clean up debris left in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person carries bags of fresh water after filling up from a tanker at a distribution site in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Eva Markowitz stands covered in mud left by Hurricane Helene as she works to clean up Zadie's Market and Deli Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Train tracks washed out during Hurricane Helene run along the French Broad River, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene has caused lake levels to rise on Lake James, resulting in flooded docks and gazebos, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vehicles and debris that were caught in a flash flood from Hurricane Helene rest on the side of the road near the Swannanoa River, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Swannanoa, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person driving a front in loader passes a heavily one of several heavily damaged buildings along Bridge Street as clean up begins in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Hot Springs, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damaged to one of the White family's homes that was destroyed by Hurricane Helene is seen, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 in Morganton, N.C. The adjacent Catawba River flooded due to torrential rains destroying seven of the family's nine homes on the property. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Resident Anne Schneider, right, hugs her friend Eddy Sampson as they survey damage left in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Contents of homes line the streets after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Reddington Shores, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Contents of a home are plied on the side of a home after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Indian Rocks Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Supplies arrive by plane and by mule in North Carolina as Helene's death toll tops 130
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tropical Weather Latest: US Southeast struggles to recover in Hurricane Helene's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Helene's death toll rises to more than 130 as supplies are rushed to areas in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Harris, Trump shift plans after Hurricane Helene's destruction
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atalanta and Feyenoord win in the revamped Champions League4m ago
Chemical smoke spewing from a Georgia factory is projected to spread toward Atlanta as...6m ago
Tribes celebrate the end of the largest dam removal project in US history10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400,000 still without power, VP Harris to visit
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out