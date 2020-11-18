Watchdog slams UK over secrecy in virus equipment contracts

It said in some cases documents to support decisions were missing, or contracts were awarded after the work had already been done. In more than half the cases, contracts had not been published by Nov. 10.

Opposition Labour Party lawmaker Meg Hillier, who heads Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, said the government had “ripped up the rules and ridden roughshod over the taxpayer.”

Business Secretary Alok Sharma defended the government, saying it had acted with urgency and under “huge pressure.”

“We had to do an enormous amount of work very fast to secure PPE and that’s what we did, and I’m not going to apologize for the fact that quite rightly we made that effort,” he told the BBC.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

People walk along Buchanan Street in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020. 11 local authorities in Scotland, including Glasgow, are to be placed into its highest tier of coronavirus restrictions this week. The restrictions, which are similar to the lockdown in England, are set to run from Friday until Dec. 11. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

A general view of closed shops on an empty New Bond Street, as England continues a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, a British Airways plane, at left, is towed past other planes sitting parked at Heathrow Airport in London. British Airways said Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020, that it will start testing passengers flying from the U.S. to London’s Heathrow Airport for COVID-19 in an effort to persuade the British government it should scrap rules requiring most international travelers to quarantine for 14 days. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing on coronavirus in Downing Street, London, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau