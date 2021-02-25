Watchdog reviews complaint about FBI surveillance warrant

He has long maintained his innocence, insisting that the files were not his, were never opened and date to a period in his life when numerous people had access to his computer while he lived at a beach house. In any event, he argues, the FBI had no basis to search his computers in the first place since there was no evidence he had conspired with China.

Having now completed his sentence, he moved last year to vacate his conviction and his lifetime probation, alleging that he was victimized by an error-tainted investigation and that there was no basis to suspect him of espionage. As part of the lawsuit, Justice Department lawyers have revealed that the inspector general is reviewing Gartenlaub's complaint, acting on his request that it do so.

In a January court filing, government lawyers said the inspector general anticipated that it would take at least six months to finish reviewing the issues that Gartenlaub raised. In addition, an August letter from the inspector general’s office to Gartenlaub’s lawyer said his allegations were being looked at by the oversight and review division. A separate letter last year to Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., also disclosed a review by the office.

“To me, this is a canary in a coal mine case,” said Gartenlaub's lawyer Tor Ekeland.

A spokeswoman for the inspector general's office declined to comment.

Gartenlaub has publicly maintained for at least five years that he was unfairly targeted by the FBI and that the allegations in the original application were mistaken. He has said, for instance, that the FBI misstated his position at Boeing and that he didn’t have access to the information that was obtained by the Chinese so he could not have disclosed it.

“It's an entirely different thing to take a national security warrant and then use it to prosecute a domestic, criminal crime,” Ekeland said. “Without that FISA search warrant, they have no case. It's not some ancillary thing.”

Though Gartenlaub was convicted of unrelated crimes, his underlying allegations about flaws in the FISA process have gained traction over the last year following revelations by the inspector general of 17 significant errors or omissions in applications submitted to surveil a former Trump campaign aide during a probe into possible coordination between the 2016 campaign and Russia.

The FBI, in response to the report, issued dozens of corrective actions designed to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of its FISA applications.

Months later, the inspector general office revealed that a broader audit of 29 FISA applications had turned up problems in each, including apparent errors or inadequately supported facts. The FBI has said that most of the errors were minor and would not have affected a judge’s decision that there was probable cause for the surveillance.

“I'm no Trump fan, but I thank him for this one,” Ekeland said of the renewed scrutiny on the FISA process. “He shined attention onto this bloated national security apparatus that is unaccountable.”

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.