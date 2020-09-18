Watchdog: FAA not prepared to update jet evacuation rules

In July of 2018, the FAA rejected the idea of setting minimum standards for airline seats and legroom as a safety measure. The FAA said it saw no immediate safety issue that requires new regulations, citing seven recent accidents in which passengers were able to evacuate.

In announcing its audit, the Inspector General noted that today's planes have more seats, passengers are larger, and they have more carry-on bags.

The inspector general issued the report in response to a request from members of the House Transportation Committee, which followed a confused evacuation in 2016 of an American Airlines jet in Chicago after an engine fire.

FAA regulations require that all passengers and crew members be able to exit airplanes within 90 seconds. But in the 2016 case, it took 2 minutes and 11 seconds, according to the audit.

Flight attendants couldn't contact pilots, an engine wasn't shut off before passengers exited, and passengers took bags off the plane, the report said.