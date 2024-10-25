WATCH LIVE: Mourners gather to mark year since Maine's deadliest mass shooting

At the event, some people clutched teddy bears handed out by the American Red Cross. At the front of the stage were 18 chairs, each with a blue heart containing a victim’s name, along with a candle and white flowers.

Arthur Barnard, the father of shooting victim Artie Strout, said Friday was a day of grieving for his family and others but also a day of action in the campaign for tougher risk protection orders in the state.

"Nothing can bring Artie back. But we can try to ensure no other family has to go through what mine has,” Barnard said in a statement.

The shootings on Oct. 25, 2023, happened at a bowling alley and a cornhole tournament hosted by a bar and grill. The shooter died by suicide, and his body was found two days later.

Elizabeth Seal and dozens of other survivors and relatives of victims recently began the formal process of suing the U.S. Army for what they say was a failure to act to stop the 40-year-old reservist, Robert Card. Seal's husband, Joshua Seal, was killed in the shootings.

“Once justice is served, I feel maybe we can start that process of healing,” Seal said through an interpreter at an event last week. “But in the meantime, we’re going to stay ‘Lewiston Strong.’”

At the high school, which became a command post with helicopters using athletic fields and hundreds of police vehicles in the parking lot, students marked the anniversary with a moment of silence.

“We will never forget the unimaginable pain and loss that stems from that terrible day,” Superintendent Jake Langlais said in a statement. But, he added, “a lot of good has happened since that terrible day.”

Justin Juray, owner of the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley where the shooting began, said the venue would close for the day Friday to let staff be with their families.

"We don't need work to add to their stress," he said. Juray and his wife, Samantha, reopened the bowling alley in May, six months after the shooting. Two staff members were among the eight people killed there.

All told, more than 130 people were present at the two sites, according to the state’s director of victim services. In addition to the 18 killed, there were 13 wounded by gunfire and 20 non-shooting injuries.

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement Friday saying the Lewiston community has "responded by reminding the nation of the unacceptable fact that far too many families have experienced the tremendous pain and trauma caused by the epidemic of gun violence."

At the state level, the Maine Legislature responded to the shootings by passing new gun laws that bolstered the state's "yellow flag" law, criminalized the transfer of guns to prohibited people and expanded funding for mental health crisis care.

Associated Press visual journalists Robert F. Bukaty, Rodrique Ngowi and Nick Perry contributed to this report.

