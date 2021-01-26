Washington's King 1st Black female assistant position coach

King previously interned for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers and has also been an assistant at Dartmouth College and for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

“I am very pleased to have coach King back to assist me full time in the running backs room,” Jordan said. “She was extremely helpful last year in seeing the game from a different perspective, and she was a tremendous communicator in our room. I look forward to continuing to collaborate as we move forward in our program and as she moves forward in her coaching career.”

Washington's playoff game against the now- Super Bowl-bound Buccaneers was the first NFL playoff game to have a female coach on each sideline. Tampa Bay had two: Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, and coach Bruce Arians called women in coaching "the wave of the future."

“This game, it’s a tremendous game,” Rivera said. “It should be open to everybody in terms of opportunities to play, opportunities to coach or opportunities to lead the organization. I think that’s an important message that the league is putting out there.”

