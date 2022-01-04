Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won't be RedWolves

“Our journey to a new identity is a marathon, not a sprint,” Wright said in a trailer about the new name. “To get it right, we had to take every step of the process seriously, and the destination is a sum of all those parts.”

Washington was the first team in the four major North American professional sports leagues to move away from Native American imagery amid a national reckoning on race. Cleveland in Major League Baseball followed suit, adopting the new name Guardians that is now in effect.

MLB's Atlanta Braves and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks have defended keeping their names.

Wright made it clear during the rebranding process that Washington would not use any sort of Native American imagery moving forward. He, coach Ron Rivera and others have made references to wanting to honor the once-storied franchise's tradition, which includes three Super Bowl championships.

Fans sitting in a section behind the field goals during an NFL football game between Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) reacts after his pass is broken up by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)