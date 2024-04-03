Nation & World News

Washington State hires David Riley away from Eastern Washington as basketball coach

Washington State has hired David Riley as its basketball coach, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars
FILE - Eastern Washington coach David Riley watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. Washington State hired Riley as its basketball coach on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Eastern Washington coach David Riley watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. Washington State hired Riley as its basketball coach on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)
By TIM BOOTH – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Washington State hired David Riley as its basketball coach on Tuesday, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars.

Riley will move down the Palouse highway after three successful seasons as the coach at Eastern Washington. He'll take over a Washington State program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years, but with significant questions after the collapse of the Pac-12 Conference. The Cougars will play the next two years as affiliate members of the West Coast Conference, but have already seen key players enter the transfer portal.

Riley replaces Kyle Smith, who spent five years in Pullman before taking the head job at Stanford after the Cougars were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Iowa State.

The 35-year-old Riley was 62-30 in his three seasons at Eastern Washington, including consecutive Big Sky regular-season titles. He agreed to a six-year contract with Washington State.

“Throughout the process, Dave’s coaching acumen was evident as was his ability to create a winning culture. In just three seasons, he has emphasized player development through a fast-paced, high-powered offense that allows his student-athletes to play free and confidently," Washington State interim athletic director Anne McCoy said.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Editors' Picks

STORM UPDATE
Tornado warning issued for parts of Rockdale6m ago

Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute/NOAA

Another right whale dead as conservationists warn of declining numbers

Credit: Jason Getz

Young Thug trial judge: Pick up the pace or I’ll hold court on weekends

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden and Trump win Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin primaries
15m ago
With tears, a crowd of South Koreans bids farewell to beloved panda before her departure...
22m ago
Family and friends recall dedication of World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Gaza
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Georgia Judge Hugh Lawson, known for his way with words, wrote his own obituary
DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle city of Rome water supply case
Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race