X

Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan leaves paper after 9 years at helm

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Washington Post publisher and chief executive Fred Ryan is leaving the newspaper after nine years in charge

Washington Post publisher and chief executive Fred Ryan is leaving the newspaper after nine years in charge to lead a newly formed Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the newspaper said on Monday.

Ryan will be replaced on an interim basis by Patty Stonesifer, formerly chief executive of the Gates Foundation and a member of the Amazon board, newspaper owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said. Ryan will stay on for two more months, Bezos said in a memo to staff members.

The Post expanded during the Trump administration, in an aggressive transition into digital. Ryan, the former CEO and a founder of Politico, oversaw the appointment of Sally Buzbee — the former Associated Press executive editor — as the Post's top editor, replacing Marty Baron in 2021.

Like many news organizations, the Post has suffered from declining audience numbers and had to lay off staff members in recent years.

Ryan said that his departure, however, has nothing to do with the recent downturn, according to the Post.

“I have no doubt that the high-quality journalism of the standard of The Washington Post will always be successful,” he told the newspaper.

A year after Bezos bought the newspaper, Ryan was appointed to lead The Washington Post in 2014, taking over from Katharine Weymouth — granddaughter of legendary longtime CEO Katharine Graham — and ending the Graham family's eight-decade tenure as leaders of the largest newspaper in the nation's capital.

Ryan also served as chief of staff to then-President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and is currently chair of the board of trustees at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden pulls out of College Athlete Day at the White House, citing tooth pain2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Pitts Road bridge over Ga. 400 closes for 1 year for replacement
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp to travel to nation of Georgia, France
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp to travel to nation of Georgia, France
4h ago

Credit: Pearson

Veteran broadcaster Monica Pearson joins AJC with new video program
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to leave the historic landmark on safe financial...
9m ago
Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to leave the historic landmark on safe financial...
9m ago
In Miami, Trump's ardent backers are a sign of the city's rightward shift
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
8h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top