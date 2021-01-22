Washington hires Martin Mayhew as general manager

As a player, Mayhew was a cornerback on Washington’s most recent Super Bowl-winning team in the 1991 season. Rivera called Mayhew “a man of high character and integrity (who) was part of the rich history and tradition of this great franchise.”

The hiring of Mayhew makes Washington the only team in the NFL with a Black team president and GM. Jason Wright joined the team as president last summer.

Rivera has championed diversity in football throughout his career. The 57-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent was the first minority to be named full-time head coach in franchise history when he was hired in January 2020.

After playing eight seasons, Mayhew began his path to NFL executive with Washington as a personnel intern in 1999 while attending law school at Georgetown University.

Rivera may not be done adding to the front office. Washington has been linked to former Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney, who hired Rivera for his first head-coaching job in 2011.

Hurney has that long-established relationship with Rivera and ties to the area as a native of suburban D.C. who was a sportswriter at two newspapers before moving into public relations with Washington. Hurney was widely reported to be the pick as GM this week before Mayhew became the choice and could land an adviser role instead.

___

