Washington helps No. 18 Kentucky rout No. 22 Tennessee

Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points and Kennedy Chandler 17 for Tennessee, which shot 53% but wasn't close for the final 30 minutes.

Kellan Grady added 16 points and Davion Mintz 10 for the Wildcats, who made 11 of 18 from beyond the arc. Wheeler had eight assists, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 rebounds and nine points.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee would likely have won any other game shooting at such a high rate while knocking down 11 of 23 3-pointers. But it kept the Vols close only briefly because they couldn't match Kentucky's intensity, pace or accuracy.

Kentucky was whole again with Wheeler's return, reclaiming its lightning-quick offensive tempo and defensive intensity. But even that couldn't explain the Wildcats' uncanny shooting that appeared as if they trying to honor the year of Hall's NCAA title.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits in-state rival Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Kentucky visits Texas A&M on Wednesday night in a meeting of the SEC's top three teams.

Caption Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) flies through the air as he commits a foul against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Caption Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Caption Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Caption FILE - This undated file photo shows Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall on the sidelines. The former Kentucky basketball coach has died at age 93. The program announced Hall's death in a social media post Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 after the coach's family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari.(AP Photo/File)

Caption Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) celebrates making a three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Caption Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get rid of the ball with Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) guarding him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Caption Kentucky head coach John Calipari questions an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Caption Kentucky forward Lance Ware (55) celebrates guard Kellan Grady's (31) three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)