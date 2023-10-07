Washington finalizing the hire of Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen, AP source says

Washington is working to finalize the hire of Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen to fill its vacant AD position, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press

By RALPH D. RUSSO – Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Washington is working to finalize the hire of Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen to fill its vacant AD position, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of a deal were still being worked out. An official announcement was planned for Monday.

Yahoo Sports was first to report Washington was targeting Dannen.

He will replace Jen Cohen, who left Washington for Southern California in August, not long after the Huskies announced they would be following USC and leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten next year.

Now Dannen will oversee that transition at Washington.

The Iowa native has been with Tulane since 2015. He has served on various NCAA committees in recent years, including the Division I Transformation Committee and the Football Oversight Committee.

During his time at Tulane, Dannen hired football coach Willie Fritz and helped turn the Green Wave into one of the strongest Group of Five programs in the country in the American Athletic Conference.

Before his time at Tulane, Dannen was athletic director at Northern Iowa.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

