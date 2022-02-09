Washington Commanders safety booked on manslaughter charge

Everett, 29, was treated for serious injuries after the Dec. 23 crash. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at a hospital.

The investigation determined Everett was driving at more than twice the 45 mph (72 kph) speed limit on Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R left the roadway in Chantilly, a sheriff's statement said after the football player turned himself in Tuesday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.