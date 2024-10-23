Breaking: LIVE UPDATES | Georgia early voting passes 2 million ballots cast
Washington Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels misses practice because of his rib injury

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will not practice today because of a rib injury
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is not practicing Wednesday because of a rib injury, coach Dan Quinn said.

Daniels is listed as week to week and his status for Sunday against the Chicago Bears is uncertain. Quinn said Daniels would still take part in meetings with a further update expected Friday.

Veteran Marcus Mariota would start if Daniels is unable to play. Mariota replaced Daniels early in a 40-7 rout of Carolina that got the Commanders to 5-2 this season.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, has thrown for 1,410 yards, ran for 372 and been responsible for 10 touchdowns to become the favorite to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. Sunday was supposed to be a showdown of the top two picks in the draft with Caleb Williams in town.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Incoom (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

