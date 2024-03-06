Nation & World News

Washington Commanders are signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the move say the Washington Commanders are signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz
FILE - Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz pauses on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. he Washington Commanders are signing veteran tight end Ertz, two people with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz pauses on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. he Washington Commanders are signing veteran tight end Ertz, two people with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz, two people with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been announced. One person familiar with the signing said the contract for next season is worth up to $5 million.

Ertz, 33, reunites with Kliff Kingsbury, Washington's offensive coordinator who coached him with Arizona. He played parts of three seasons with the Cardinals before being released in late November.

A Super Bowl champion with Philadelphia, Ertz returns to the NFC East as the first big addition for new Commanders general manager Adam Peters. Ertz replaces Logan Thomas, who was released last week along with two offensive linemen: starting left tackle Charles Leno and center Nick Gates.

Ertz has played in 159 NFL regular-season and playoff games since making his debut in 2013 after being a second-round pick of the Eagles. Over the past decade, he has caught 745 passes for 7,815 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Who he'll be catching passes from with Washington remains to be seen. The Commanders have the second pick in the draft and could use that on a quarterback or be active in free agency, with Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins among the veterans expected to be available.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses7h ago

Credit: TNS

Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
19m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse School of Medicine wins $25M grant for cancer research
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse School of Medicine wins $25M grant for cancer research
3h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

North Carolina's Mark Harris gets a second chance to go to Congress after absentee ballot...
4m ago
House Republicans invite Hunter Biden and former associates for a public hearing in...
4m ago
Missouri governor offers 'deepest sympathy' after reducing former Chiefs assistant's DWI...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles