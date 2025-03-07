Washington Commanders release defensive tackle Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen was released by the Washington Commanders on Friday, ending the standout defensive tackle's time with the team that drafted him after eight seasons.

The move, which was not a surprise, comes less than two weeks since they gave Allen's camp permission to talk to other teams around the NFL about a potential trade. There was no guaranteed money owed to the 30-year-old veteran going into the final season of his contract, which made him a candidate to be released to save the Commanders roughly $20 million against the salary cap.

Drafted in the first round out of Alabama in 2017, Allen was the second-longest-tenured player in the organization after punter Tress Way.