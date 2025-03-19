Warriors' Stephen Curry sits out game against the Bucks due to 'mental and emotional fatigue'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will not play in the Golden State Warriors' game against Milwaukee on Tuesday night, sitting out for what coach Steve Kerr called an emotional and mental rest.

“The last three games I think he’s been tired, but it’s more of a mental and emotional fatigue than physical,” Kerr said before the game at Chase Center. “He’s fine physically. When he’s emotionally tired, it affects his decision-making. He’s a little bit out of sorts.”

Kerr said that Curry initially resisted the idea of taking a day off when the subject was brought up following Monday night's 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Curry, who has logged 34 or more minutes in six of the Warriors' last 10 games, eventually relented.