Warriors' Stephen Curry sits out game against the Bucks due to 'mental and emotional fatigue'

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry drives past Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon in second quarter of their NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, March 17, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will not play in the Golden State Warriors' game against Milwaukee on Tuesday night, sitting out for what coach Steve Kerr called an emotional and mental rest.

“The last three games I think he’s been tired, but it’s more of a mental and emotional fatigue than physical,” Kerr said before the game at Chase Center. “He’s fine physically. When he’s emotionally tired, it affects his decision-making. He’s a little bit out of sorts.”

Kerr said that Curry initially resisted the idea of taking a day off when the subject was brought up following Monday night's 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Curry, who has logged 34 or more minutes in six of the Warriors' last 10 games, eventually relented.

“We’ve got lots of experience with Steph. We know him well,” Kerr said. “He just needs a night off once in a while. He’s for sure earned it.”

Curry scored 20 points on 6-for-21 shooting against the Nuggets. It was the latest indication that the two-time NBA MVP might need a break.

Over the last five games, Curry is shooting 37% from the floor (32 of 86) and 32.2% (19-59) from long distance.

Golden State's loss to Denver snapped a seven-game winning streak. The Warriors have won 14 of their last 16 games.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, March 17, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

