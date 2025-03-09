Nation & World News
Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts a three-pointer against Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts a three-pointer against Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points, reaching the milestone during the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 115-110 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

“BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!” Curry yelled while running back through the hallway to the locker room following a quick return to the court postgame.

Curry, who turns 37 next Friday, surpassed 25,000 with a 3-pointer at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter then received a warm ovation when recognized during a timeout with 5:42 to go.

He finished with 32 points — pushing his total to 25,017 — on 8-for-22 shooting and converted all 12 of his free throws.

His next remarkable task is becoming the first player in the league to make 4,000 3-pointers. Curry hit four Saturday and needs seven more.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is fouled as he attempts a two pointer against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

