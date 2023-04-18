Warriors in rare territory, trail Kings 2-0 in NBA playoffs

Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green’s leg and Green received a flagrant-2 foul that led to an automatic ejection and possible discipline by the league.

Golden State has misfired from 3-point range — a team featuring three shooters with 200 or more 3-pointers in Curry, Thompson and Jordan Poole — and been sloppy taking care of the ball.

“We've just got to play with a little bit more IQ in terms of what we’re trying to do on both ends of the floor,” Curry said.

Only 26 of 334 teams that fell behind 2-0 have ever rallied to win in a best-of-seven series — a .078 percentage, according to Sportradar.

This also marks just the fifth time a defending champion has trailed 2-0 in a first-round series and all the others went on to lose. The 2012 Mavericks were swept by the Thunder 4-0; the 2007 Heat lost all four matchups to the Bulls; the 1984 76ers fell 3-2 to the Nets and the 1957 Philadelphia Warriors lost 2-0 to the Syracuse Nationals.

“The way our guys fought, they showed what they’re made of,” Kerr said. "So now it’s a matter of going home and licking our wounds a little bit. We get a little rest with a couple of days in between games and we go home and take care of our home court.”

And with Curry, Green and Thompson's experience, they never count themselves out on the big stage.

This is a group that has regularly been challenged before and bounced back — even during this topsy-turvy regular season and its struggles. The Warriors dealt with injuries and Andrew Wiggins' extended absences for a personal matter to avoid the play-in game and earn the sixth seed from the Western Conference.

“It’s unfamiliar territory, but we’ve been down 3-1. We’ve been up 3-1. We’ve been through everything. So we rely on our experience," Thompson said. "We take a great off day and we recollect ourselves, and do what we do, and that’s play well at home — always.”

