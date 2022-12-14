ajc logo
X

Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed

National & World News
1 hour ago
A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they are investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA.

Security personnel removed the man, who was sitting a few rows beyond the baseline, during a stop in play with 5:19 left in the third quarter.

The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life," Green said.

"I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but just went back and told the official. And when I told the official, he said, he’s got to get out of here.

“You just hope it gets to the point to where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that’s the only thing that’s going to ultimately correct the issue, is if you know something real is going to happen to you," Green said.

After Milwaukee's 128-111 win, the Bucks said in a statement: “Under the referee’s discretion, we are investigating the situation and we are conferring with the NBA.”

The 32-year-old Green scored two points and had six rebounds and seven assists in the loss. He is averaging nine points, six rebounds and seven assists for the reigning NBA champions.

Two weeks ago, Green was fined $25,000 by the NBA “for directing obscene language toward a fan." The situation occurred during the fourth quarter of Golden State's loss at Dallas on Nov. 29.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday10h ago

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
17h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Impressive rookie AJ Griffin helps Hawks stay afloat
11h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Impressive rookie AJ Griffin helps Hawks stay afloat
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MLS announces linear broadcast deals with Fox and Univision
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andy Wong

China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges
7m ago
Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT
41m ago
Asian shares track Wall St gains on cooler inflation data
50m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
19h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
10h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top