Warriors' Draymond Green suspended 5 games for grabbing Rudy Gobert; 3 players fined

The NBA has suspended Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games for grabbing Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert around the neck “in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Golden State's Draymond Green for five games for grabbing Minnesota's Rudy Gobert around the neck “in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner,” the league said Wednesday night.

Also penalized by the league for their roles in the incident, which happened early in Tuesday's game between the Timberwolves and Warriors, were Gobert, his Minnesota teammate Jaden McDaniels and Golden State guard Klay Thompson — all fined $25,000 by the league.

But Green will pay the biggest price, both in terms of games missed and money lost. The suspension will cost him $769,704 in forfeited salary.

“The length of the suspension is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in the release announcing the penalties. Those sanctions were handed down by Joe Dumars, the NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations — and a longtime mentor of Green's.

The incident started when Thompson and McDaniels "became entangled and were grabbing and pulling at one another's jerseys," the NBA said, and got further out of hand when Gobert got involved and put his arms around Thompson.

Green got involved not long after that, wrapping his arm around Gobert’s neck.

Thompson and McDaniels were each assessed a technical foul and ejected, while Green was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 for grabbing Gobert. That category of flagrant comes with an automatic ejection, which was Green’s second in Golden State’s last three games.

Green will miss home games Thursday and Saturday against Oklahoma City, another home game Monday against Houston, a road game with Phoenix on Nov. 22 and then a home NBA In-Season Tournament game against San Antonio on Nov. 24.

He would be eligible to return Nov. 28 at Sacramento. The Warriors — who will also be without star guard Stephen Curry for at least Thursday's game because of a knee issue — have lost four consecutive games and are 6-6 through 12 games this season, just 1-4 at home.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: File

Final Georgia medical marijuana licenses awarded after years of delay4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge to issue protective order in Georgia Trump case
5h ago

Credit: AP

Police make arrests after protest outside Democratic HQ calling for ceasefire in...
14m ago

Credit: AP

Police make arrests after protest outside Democratic HQ calling for ceasefire in...
14m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspect dead after drug-related traffic stop in Cobb, police say
1h ago
The Latest
Israel searches for traces of Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients
3m ago
Takeaways from Biden's long-awaited meeting with Xi
10m ago
Biden and Xi agree to restore some military-to-military communications between the US and...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
1h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top