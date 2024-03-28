Warriors' Draymond Green is ejected less than 4 minutes into game against Magic

BreakingNews
Judge recommends disbarring attorney who aided Trump
Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors’ game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks for an opening as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks for an opening as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
4 minutes ago

Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors' game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

It was Green's fourth ejection of the season and the first since his 16-game suspension by the NBA for his history of misconduct and after he struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game.

With 8:24 remaining in the first quarter against the Magic, Green argued with referee Ron Acosta after a foul was called on teammate Andrew Wiggins. Magic forward Paolo Banchero scored a layup on the play and added the free throw.

Green was called for two technical fouls in quick succession, and thereby automatically ejected.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, right, makes a move to get past Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

