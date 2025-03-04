Nation & World News
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said officials need to call traveling 'for the good of the game'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants NBA officials to call more violations for traveling
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, right, reacts toward referee Brandon Adair (67) during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, right, reacts toward referee Brandon Adair (67) during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
10 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants NBA officials to call more violations for traveling.

Kerr received a technical foul in the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night after becoming irate when what he viewed as an obvious travel wasn't called. Kerr even pointed to the crowd, where some fans were screaming for a traveling call.

“I don’t understand why we are not teaching our officials to call travel in this league,” Kerr said. “They do a great job and work their tails off and communicate well, but I see five or six travels a game that aren’t called.”

Kerr said his own team is just as guilty as the rest.

After watching film, the coach said he saw his own team travel four times in Saturday night’s loss to Philadelphia. None of them were called.

“You know it's a problem when there are like hundred fans in the stands and every coach on the sideline when I'm watching film and everyone is (signaling for a travel call),” Kerr said. “Everyone is seeing it, so we are clearly not teaching as a league our officials to look at the feet.”

This isn't the first time that Kerr — a former NBA guard — has criticized officials for inconsistent enforcement of traveling violations. He said he's expressed his thoughts to the league and that things need to change “for the good of the game.”

“The entire game is based on footwork,” Kerr said. “We need enforce traveling violations and we are not doing it and I don't understand why. ... These (officials) are awesome. They do a great job, and they have a million things to watch, but footwork is the entire basis of the game and we need to call traveling. It will be a much better game if we clean it up."

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shouts to players on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome are all smiles after an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Cleveland, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a M777 howitzer towards Russian positions at the frontline near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Roman Chop)

Credit: AP

State Sen. Marty Harbin (R-Tyrone) speaks during a state Senate Ethics Committee hearing on election security at the Paul D. Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Harbin is the main sponsor of SB 120, which would withhold state funding or state-administered federal money to any public school or college that implements DEI policies. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

