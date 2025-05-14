Warriors clear Curry for light on-court work; pre-Game 6 evaluation is next if series is still going

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry has been cleared for shooting drills and light on-court workouts despite a strained left hamstring, giving him a chance to play for the Golden State Warriors if they force a Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors reevaluated Curry on Wednesday before playing their must-win Game 5 without him and announced he was “making good progress” in his recovery from the injury suffered in the opener of the second-round series.

If the Warriors beat the Timberwolves, Curry will be reevaluated on Saturday, ahead of Game 6 in San Francisco on Sunday. There's a three-day break scheduled between Games 5 and 6, affording Curry extra time to heal.