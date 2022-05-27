Warriors beat Mavericks 120-110 to return to NBA Finals

Golden State will host the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between Boston and Miami on June 2 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics hold a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 at home on Friday night.

The Warriors followed their pattern from the first two rounds by bouncing back after squandering a chance to end a series on the road by winning at home. Golden State is now 9-0 at the Chase Center this postseason, tying the 2017 team for the the most consecutive home wins in a single postseason in NBA history.

The star this game was Thompson, who sat out the past two seasons with injuries but showed flashes of his old self in this clincher.

After making just seven 3-pointers in the first four games of the series, Thompson had eight this game. He gave the Warriors a 13-point lead in the first half when he hit one from the corner before dancing and added two early in the third quarter for a 23-point lead.

Dallas cut a 25-point deficit down to eight in the final minute of the third quarter but couldn't get over the hump in the fourth. Thompson's 3-pointer with just under 3 minutes left gave the Warriors a 15-point lead.

SLOW START

Doncic has typically been a playoff star. His 32.7 points per game in his first 27 playoff games were second best to Jordan's 33.4 ppg among players with at least 10 playoff games.

But he had a rough start in this elimination game against Golden State. He shot 2 for 10 in the first quarter with his eight misses, tied for the most in the opening quarter of a playoff game since LeBron James missed all nine of his attempts in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against Atlanta in 2015.

Doncic was held to six points in the first half, his lowest opening half of his postseason career, on 2-for-12 shooting before finding his stroke in the third quarter.

MOODY MANIA

With Otto Porter (left foot) sidelined for a second straight game, the Warriors got a big boost in the first half from 19-year-old rookie Moses Moody.

Moody scored all of his seven points in the second quarter with his 3-pointer giving Golden State a 56-38 lead. Moody scored just six points the first three games of this series for the Warriors before scoring 17 the past two games with Porter sidelined.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) watches a 3-point basket next to Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, front left, gestures after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates his basket with forward Draymond Green (23), next to Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, reaches for the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, left, claps next to forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) during the first half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)