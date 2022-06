Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years

This tale for the Warriors ended much differently than what was their most recent finals appearance against Toronto in 2019, one that saw Kevin Durant tear his Achilles tendon in Game 5 and then Thompson tear his ACL in what became the Raptors’ title-clincher in Game 6.

The aftermath of that loss was exacerbated by Durant’s decision to leave that summer in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets and Thompson’s own Achilles injury while rehabilitating his knee injury.

It thrust a Golden State team into a rebuild that became a reload. The Warriors used their two-year hiatus from the NBA’s biggest stages to retool their roster – adding a past No. 1 draft pick in Andrew Wiggins, who excelled in his first finals, along with another rising star in Jordan Poole.

It all clicked. For Golden State coach Steve Kerr, it’s a ninth championship overall after winning five as a player. He’s the sixth coach to capture four titles, joining Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach, John Kundla, Gregg Popovich and Pat Riley.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 34 points. Al Horford added 19. Jayson Tatum finished with 13 points, but shot just 6 of 18 from the field. Boston also committed 22 turnovers, dropping to 1-8 this postseason when committing 16 or more.

It was just the fifth defeat in 22 title-series appearances for Boston, which turned its season around to have a chance at this crown. Boston was 25-25 after 50 games, then went on an absolute tear to get to the finals and nearly claim what would have been just the franchise’s second championship since 1986.

It was the third consecutive season where things were affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and while things were closer to normal, pictures and video of the championship celebration will serve as a forever reminder that the virus was still an issue.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could not be at the game because he remained in the league’s health and safety protocols related to the virus. The redesigned Larry O’Brien Trophy – the golden souvenir given to the NBA champions – was presented to the Warriors by deputy commissioner Mark Tatum instead.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and center Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and center Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) ad nGolden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) ad nGolden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes up for a shot against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and center Robert Williams III (44) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes up for a shot against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and center Robert Williams III (44) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to pass against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks to pass against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) puts up a shot against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) puts up a shot against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) splits the defense of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) splits the defense of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) puts up a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) puts up a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer